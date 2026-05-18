Local official says situation on island remains stable after air defense activity

Iran says air defenses engaged 'hostile' drones over Qeshm Island near Strait of Hormuz Local official says situation on island remains stable after air defense activity

Iranian air defense systems engaged what officials described as hostile drones Monday night over Qeshm Island near the strategically important Strait of Hormuz, according to Iranian media.

Mehr News Agency initially reported that air defense systems had been activated on the island late Monday.

The semi-official Tasnim news agency later cited informed sources as saying the air defense units were activated after drones were spotted in the skies over the island.

According to Tasnim, the political deputy governor of Hormozgan Province said the air defense activity was aimed at countering what he described as “American-Israeli hostile drones.”

The official added that sounds heard earlier on the island were caused by the activation of air defense systems and engagements with the drones.

He also said Iran’s armed forces remain on full alert and that “the situation is fully under control,” with conditions on Qeshm Island remaining stable.

Regional tensions have escalated since the US and Israel launched strikes against Iran in February. Tehran retaliated with strikes targeting Israel as well as US allies in the Gulf, along with the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

A ceasefire took effect on April 8 through Pakistani mediation, but subsequent talks in Islamabad failed to produce a lasting agreement. US President Donald Trump later extended the truce indefinitely.