Pezeshkian says Iran 'will never give up right to enrich uranium,' but ‘has no intention’ of developing nuclear weapons

Iran says $6B frozen assets in Qatar will be released as part of preliminary deal with US Pezeshkian says Iran 'will never give up right to enrich uranium,' but ‘has no intention’ of developing nuclear weapons

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Sunday that $6 billion frozen assets in Qatar will be returned to Tehran as part of a preliminary deal between Iran and the US.

"With the start of the negotiations from today, the $6 billion we have in Qatar will also be unfrozen and returned to our country,” Pezeshkian said in statements carried by the state broadcaster IRIB.

"What is certain is that we will never give up our right to enrich uranium, and the other side will be forced to accept it," he added.

Addressing Washington’s concerns over Iran’s nuclear program, Pezeshkian said Iran “has no intention” of developing nuclear weapons.

“This is not a new issue, and it was stated by the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution over the past many years,” the Irainain president stressed.

US and Iranian delegations arrived early in Switzerland for technical negotiations under a memorandum of understanding signed on Wednesday to end the months-long Middle East conflict and reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

The talks in Burgenstock will be led by US Vice President JD Vance, and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on the Iranian side, under Pakistani mediation.