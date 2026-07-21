Rescue teams evacuate crews as IRGC warns vessels against relying on US military navigation instructions

Iran says 2 tankers attempting to pass through unsafe route catch fire in Strait of Hormuz Rescue teams evacuate crews as IRGC warns vessels against relying on US military navigation instructions

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said early Tuesday that two tankers caught fire and were forced to halt after an explosion following US guidance to pass through an unsafe southern route in the Strait of Hormuz.

In a statement, the IRGC said rescue teams were evacuating the crews from the vessels.

The corps warned shipping companies against relying on US military guidance, urging them to avoid what it described as dangerous routes in the area.

It also reiterated that the Strait of Hormuz would remain closed as long as US "military aggression" continues and that punitive operations against US bases had begun over maritime violations.

The US has escalated attacks against Iran in recent days, with Tehran retaliating with strikes targeting facilities and bases it says are used by the US military in several regional countries.

The exchange of fire comes despite a Pakistan-brokered memorandum of understanding signed in June to end their war and reach a lasting peace agreement.