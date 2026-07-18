‘Coercion, totalitarianism, and brutality are inseparable components of the US creed and doctrine,’ says Mojtaba Khamenei

Iran’s supreme leader accuses US of MoU breach, says Trump’s signature ‘worthless’ ‘Coercion, totalitarianism, and brutality are inseparable components of the US creed and doctrine,’ says Mojtaba Khamenei

Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei on Saturday accused the US of repeatedly violating a memorandum of understanding signed by the presidents of the two countries, saying the alleged breaches showed that US President Donald Trump’s signature was “utterly worthless.”

“The repeated breaches of the agreement by the Great Satan [the US] regarding the MOU signed by the Presidents of Iran and the US have once again laid bare a fundamental truth: the signature of the US President is utterly worthless and devoid of credibility,” Khamenei said in a statement on the US social media company X.

“Coercion, totalitarianism, and brutality are inseparable components of the US creed and doctrine,” he added.

Khamenei warned that as the “American enemy seeks to ignite war and incur heavier costs and greater disgrace,” it should know that the Iranian people and the “resistance front” have “unforgettable lessons” in store for it.