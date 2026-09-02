Iran’s Revolutionary Guard says it conducted drone attack on US bases in Iraq IRGC claims US military facilities, equipment destroyed in strikes

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced Wednesday that it carried out a missile and drone attack on US bases in Iraq.

It claimed that some US military facilities and equipment were destroyed in the attacks.

The IRGC said missile and drone strikes on US bases in Erbil were carried out in retaliation for overnight US attacks.

It claimed that a maintenance center and technical equipment storage facilities belonging to the US military were destroyed, and the guidance system of an American surveillance balloon inside the base was also hit.

The IRGC also alleged that the base’s fuel storage facilities were set on fire and that some American soldiers were killed.

The US military’s Central Command (CENTCOM) announced late Tuesday that it launched strikes against IRGC targets in Iran.

Following the announcement, Iranian media reported hearing explosions on Qeshm Island and in Bandar Abbas, Sirik, Chabahar, and Konarak.