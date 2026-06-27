Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps warns of swift retaliation after US strike on southern Iran Iranian force says any ‘new folly’ will face harsh response

ISTANBUL

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said Saturday that US forces carried out an attack on the southern Iranian city of Sirik, and it warned that any further escalation would trigger a harsh response.

The IRGC said US ‘aggression’ would not go unanswered, stressing that Iran’s response would be “swift and decisive” at a time and place of its choosing.

It also warned that any “new folly” would face a severe response that would “shatter the illusions of the aggressors in the region.”

US Central Command (CENTCOM) said Friday that American forces struck Iranian missile, drone and radar sites after accusing Tehran of carrying out an attack on a commercial vessel crossing the Strait of Hormuz.