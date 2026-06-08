Esmail Qaani warns US and Israeli actions could trigger response from allied groups across region

Iran’s Quds Force chief says ‘new security belt’ will stretch from Strait of Hormuz to Bab al-Mandab Esmail Qaani warns US and Israeli actions could trigger response from allied groups across region

The top commander of Iran’s Quds Force said Monday that a “new security belt” will stretch from the Strait of Hormuz to Bab al-Mandab and from the Gulf to the Red Sea.

According to the official IRNA news agency, Esmail Qaani said recent actions by allied groups in the region demonstrated growing coordination within what Iran describes as the “resistance front.”

“The timely and powerful action of heroic Yemen shows the wisdom of the resistance front. If necessary, others will also join,” he said.

Qaani warned that Israeli and US actions in the region would provoke a response from allied groups.

“The provocations of the Zionist regime and the United States in this region will be met with a reaction from the united resistance front,” he said.

He also said fighters aligned with the so-called resistance front were positioned near strategic maritime chokepoints.

“Borderless fighters are overlooking your transit chokepoints. Continue your aggression and they will seize you by the throat,” he warned.

His remarks came amid heightened regional tensions following a brief escalation between Iran and Israel and continuing hostilities in Lebanon.

Tensions escalated on Sunday when Israel bombed the Lebanese capital Beirut despite an ongoing ceasefire, prompting Iran to launch missiles toward northern Israel in retaliation.

Israel subsequently carried out several waves of airstrikes against Iran, while Tehran responded with additional missile launches.

Iran’s military said early Monday it was halting attacks on Israel while warning of a “crushing” response if Israeli attacks on Lebanon continued.

Israeli media, citing unnamed officials, reported that Israel had agreed to halt airstrikes on Iran but would continue military operations in southern Lebanon.

The region has been on edge since the US and Israel launched airstrikes on Iran in late February, triggering Iranian retaliation on Israel and other regional countries hosting US assets.

A temporary ceasefire was reached on April 8, but negotiations later stalled amid disputes over its implementation and subsequent regional developments.