Visit part of Pakistan-led diplomatic efforts to end conflict between Tehran, Washington, according to Iranian state media

Iran’s parliament speaker, foreign minister visit Qatar for talks on US deal Visit part of Pakistan-led diplomatic efforts to end conflict between Tehran, Washington, according to Iranian state media

A high-level Iranian delegation, led by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf and including Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, has arrived in the Qatari capital Doha, Iranian media said Monday.

The visit is part of Pakistan-led diplomatic efforts to end the ongoing conflict between Tehran and Washington, the state news agency IRNA reported.

Consultations will be held with senior Qatari officials on aspects related to the negotiations to end the conflict, the agency said.

Regional tensions have escalated since the US and Israel launched strikes against Iran in February. Tehran retaliated with strikes targeting Israel as well as US allies in the Gulf, along with the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

A ceasefire took effect on April 8 through Pakistani mediation and was later extended by US President Donald Trump indefinitely.

On Saturday, Trump said an agreement with Iran to end the conflict had been “largely negotiated” and was awaiting finalization.