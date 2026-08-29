IRGC says group planned attacks on predetermined targets in Sistan and Baluchestan province; 6 members, supporters detained

Iran’s IRGC says group linked to US, Israel dismantled in southeast, 1 killed IRGC says group planned attacks on predetermined targets in Sistan and Baluchestan province; 6 members, supporters detained

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said Saturday that security forces dismantled a group allegedly linked to the US and Israel in the southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan, killing one person and arresting six others.

The IRGC Ground Force’s Quds Headquarters, a regional command responsible for operations in southeastern Iran, said in a statement that the group was targeted in a joint operation shortly after entering the Saravan area, near Iran’s border with Pakistan.

The operation involved the provincial Intelligence Department, the IRGC Intelligence Organization and Iran’s police force, according to the statement.

One member of the group was killed and six members and supporters were arrested, the IRGC said.

Security forces seized 20 packages of explosives and related equipment, as well as a large quantity of light and semi-heavy weapons, ammunition and Starlink communications equipment, it added.

The IRGC claimed that the group planned to carry out attacks against predetermined targets in southern parts of Sistan and Baluchestan province.

It further alleged that the group was linked to the US and Israel and intended to carry out a series of attacks as part of the US war against Iran.

The US-Israeli war against Iran began on Feb. 28, with attacks targeting military, nuclear and infrastructure sites across the country. Tehran responded with missile and drone strikes against Israel and US military facilities across the region.

​​​​​​​Iran and the US reached a memorandum of understanding in June aimed at ending hostilities, but tensions later resumed amid disputes over its implementation.