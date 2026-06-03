Nuclear chief says milestone saved equivalent of 131M barrels of crude oil consumption

Iran’s Bushehr nuclear plant reaches 80B kilowatt-hours of electricity generation Nuclear chief says milestone saved equivalent of 131M barrels of crude oil consumption

Iran’s Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant has generated a cumulative 80 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity, the country’s nuclear chief said on Wednesday.

Mohammad Eslami, head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, said the achievement was recorded despite “external pressures, threats and sensitive regional conditions,” according to the state-run IRNA news agency.

He added that electricity production at the facility had continued uninterrupted throughout the years of operation.

According to Eslami, the plant’s cumulative output has saved the equivalent of 131 million barrels of crude oil or 21.3 billion cubic meters of natural gas.

He also said the facility had prevented the emission of 86.3 million tons of environmentally harmful gases during its years of operation.

Eslami described the milestone as another achievement for Iran’s nuclear industry and a reflection of the country’s technological capabilities.

Bushehr, Iran’s only operating nuclear power plant, is located on the country’s southern Gulf coast and supplies electricity to Iran’s national grid.

Regional tensions have escalated since late February after the US and Israel launched airstrikes on Iran.

Iranian media have reported that the Bushehr plant was targeted multiple times during the conflict but said the attacks did not disrupt operations or affect the facility’s electricity generation.