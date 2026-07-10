Abbas Araghchi will travel to Oman on Saturday at head of diplomatic delegation, Iran’s official IRNA news agency says

Iran foreign minister to visit Oman for talks on bilateral ties, Strait of Hormuz Abbas Araghchi will travel to Oman on Saturday at head of diplomatic delegation, Iran’s official IRNA news agency says

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi will travel to Oman on Saturday at the head of a diplomatic delegation for talks on bilateral relations and regional developments, with a particular focus on the Strait of Hormuz, Iranian media reported Friday.



Araghchi is scheduled to hold talks with Omani officials on bilateral ties and the latest regional developments, especially the situation in the Strait of Hormuz, Iran’s official IRNA news agency reported.



No further details about the visit or planned meetings were immediately provided.



In mid-June, Iran and the US reached a Pakistan-brokered memorandum of understanding aimed at ending their military conflict and reaching a lasting peace agreement.



However, both sides exchanged attacks over the past two days amid an escalation following Iranian attacks on three commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz.



Tehran launched a series of strikes Thursday on US military infrastructure in Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and Jordan in retaliation for a second consecutive night of US attacks.