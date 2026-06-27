Iranian Foreign Ministry statement follows US strikes on Iran’s southern coastline and IRGC statement saying it launched retaliatory attacks on US military positions across region

Iran condemns US strikes on its southern coast, accuses Washington of violating peace deal Iranian Foreign Ministry statement follows US strikes on Iran’s southern coastline and IRGC statement saying it launched retaliatory attacks on US military positions across region

Iran on Saturday condemned US strikes on several sites along its southern coastline, accusing Washington of violating the UN Charter and the recently signed pact on ending the war.

In a statement, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said the attacks targeted coastal surveillance facilities and reaffirmed Iran’s right to self-defense, stating that its armed forces had conducted retaliatory strikes on US-linked targets.

The ministry also urged Gulf states "to prevent any aggressor parties from using their territory and facilities to carry out acts of aggression" against Tehran.

It also called on the UN and international bodies "not to remain indifferent to the blatant violation" of international law.

The US said late Friday that its forces struck Iranian missile, drone, and radar sites after accusing Tehran of being behind an attack on a commercial vessel crossing the Strait of Hormuz.

Later, in response, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said its naval forces targeted US military positions across the region and vowed a harsh response if escalation continues.

Earlier this month, Tehran and Washington reached a 14-point memorandum of understanding mediated by Pakistan, which entered into force on June 18 after being electronically signed by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and US President Donald Trump.

The agreement includes provisions on ending hostilities across multiple fronts, including Lebanon, reopening the Strait of Hormuz, and lifting the US naval blockade on Iran, while 60 days of talks continue towards a more comprehensive and lasting deal.

