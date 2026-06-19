Foreign Ministry spokesman says Israeli strikes undermine US-Iran agreement to halt fighting on all fronts

Iran condemns Israeli attacks on Lebanon, says US responsible for ceasefire violations Foreign Ministry spokesman says Israeli strikes undermine US-Iran agreement to halt fighting on all fronts

Iran strongly condemned Israel’s latest attacks on Lebanon and held the US directly responsible for the consequences of what it described as repeated violations of a ceasefire agreement, according to a statement shared Friday on Foreign Ministry spokesman's Telegram channel.

Esmail Baghaei condemned Israel’s “aggressive and terrorist” attacks on several areas in Lebanon, saying the strikes had killed and wounded dozens of Lebanese civilians and caused extensive damage to homes and infrastructure.

He warned of the “serious and immediate consequences” of the continued escalation by Israel on regional peace and security.

The spokesman said Washington bears direct responsibility for the current situation, pointing to Article 1 of the memorandum of understanding signed on June 18, which explicitly states that ending the war in Lebanon is an integral part of the broader ceasefire arrangement across all fronts.

Baghaei said Iran would take all necessary measures to safeguard its interests, security and the rights of its allies.

Earlier on Friday, at least 31 people were killed and several others injured in a series of Israeli attacks on southern and eastern Lebanon, according to Lebanon's official news agency (NNA).

According to the latest official figures, Israel's military offensive in Lebanon, which began on March 2, has killed 3,912 people, injured 11,873 others, and displaced more than one million residents.

During the recent military campaign, Israeli forces advanced more than 10 kilometers (6 miles) into Lebanese territory.