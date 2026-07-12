Army spokesman Brig. Gen. Mohammad Akraminia says Tehran will 'firmly' defend its rights in Strait of Hormuz after Iran and US exchanged military strikes

Iran army urges US to comply with June 16 MoU amid Strait of Hormuz tensions Army spokesman Brig. Gen. Mohammad Akraminia says Tehran will 'firmly' defend its rights in Strait of Hormuz after Iran and US exchanged military strikes

The Iranian army on early Sunday urged the US to comply with the terms of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between Tehran and Washington on June 16, amid escalating tensions in the Strait of Hormuz.

Speaking to Iran's state broadcaster IRIB, Iranian army spokesman Brig. Gen. Mohammad Akraminia said US intervention to establish what he described as an "illegal route" through the strategic waterway has created insecurity in the area.

He said Iran's armed forces will "firmly" defend the rights of the Iranian people in the Strait of Hormuz.

Akraminia also said the Iranian military is continuously updating its "bank of targets."

His remarks came after Iran launched missile and drone attacks targeting US military bases and facilities in several Gulf states, while the US carried out a third round of strikes targeting radar, missile, and drone sites across southern Iran.

The US attacks came after Iran opened fire on commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz and announced the closure of the strategic waterway until further notice, with one sailor missing, according to CENTCOM.

