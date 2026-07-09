Army says drones target Patriot system in Kuwait, early-warning site in Qatar, fuel storage facilities in Bahrain in response to recent US strikes

Iran army says it targets US military infrastructure in Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain Army says drones target Patriot system in Kuwait, early-warning site in Qatar, fuel storage facilities in Bahrain in response to recent US strikes

Iran's army said Thursday it targeted infrastructure at US military bases in Kuwait, Qatar and Bahrain in response to recent US attacks on Iranian territory.

In a statement carried by Iran's state broadcaster IRIB, the army said it targeted a Patriot air defense system in Kuwait, a satellite antenna used as an early-warning site in Qatar, and fuel storage facilities belonging to the US military in Bahrain using "large numbers of various types of destructive drones."

Earlier Thursday, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it had targeted infrastructure and facilities at US bases in Kuwait and Bahrain, vowing not to "leave the US military's aggressions unanswered."

The IRGC said the US violated its commitments by carrying out strikes in Iran's southern coastal provinces, according to a statement carried by IRIB.

It warned the US military that "if it repeats its aggression, our crushing responses will be extended to other US bases in the region."

"In the first stage of retaliatory measures against the American treaty-breakers, the warriors of the IRGC's naval and aerospace forces, in a joint missile and drone operation, struck key infrastructure and facilities at two US-occupied colonial bases in Arifan and Ali al-Salem in Kuwait, and Jafair and Sheikh Isa in Bahrain, just hours after the enemy's attacks and in various locations across the country," the statement said.

The developments came after Iranian media reported a new wave of US strikes late Wednesday targeting several locations in southern and southeastern Iran.

US Central Command said American forces had launched additional strikes against Iran to further degrade its ability to threaten freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.