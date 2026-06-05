Infant among 3 family members injured by Israeli fire in West Bank Health Ministry says Israeli forces opened fire on family vehicle near Hebron

Three members of the same Palestinian family, including a 7-month-old infant, were injured Friday after the Israeli army opened fire on their vehicle in the occupied West Bank, according to Palestinian officials.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said in a statement carried by the official news agency WAFA that the three were wounded when the Israeli forces fired at their vehicle in the Tel Rumeida area south of Hebron.

The injured included a 7-month-old infant whose condition was described as critical.

The occupied West Bank has witnessed escalating Israeli military raids, arrests and settlement expansion since the start of Israel’s war on the Gaza Strip in October 2023.