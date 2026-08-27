Casualties feared in attack north of Al-Khawkhah, according to Joint Forces

Houthis target village in western Yemen with ballistic missile: Pro-government forces Casualties feared in attack north of Al-Khawkhah, according to Joint Forces

Yemen's Houthi group targeted a village in western Yemen with a ballistic missile on Thursday, according to the pro-government Joint Forces.

The missile targeted a village north of the coastal city of Al-Khawkhah in Hodeidah province, the forces said.

Casualties were feared in the attack, though the Joint Forces did not immediately provide details on casualties.

The attack came amid intensified fighting between the Houthis and Yemeni government-aligned forces along several front lines in recent days.

The Houthis have controlled the capital Sanaa and much of northern Yemen since 2014.

Yemen's conflict has persisted despite years of international and regional efforts to reach a political settlement, with government-aligned forces and the Houthis continuing to exchange attacks across several fronts.