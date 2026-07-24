Group says attacks hit island and telecommunications facilities in Hodeidah as tensions rise over Red Sea shipping

Houthis claim airstrikes hit western Yemen, accuse Saudi Arabia Group says attacks hit island and telecommunications facilities in Hodeidah as tensions rise over Red Sea shipping

Yemen's Houthi group on Friday accused Saudi Arabia of carrying out airstrikes in the western province of Hodeidah amid rising tensions over Red Sea shipping.

The group's Al-Masirah television channel said the strikes targeted Kamaran Island and facilities belonging to the Telecommunications Corporation in Hodeidah province. It did not report any casualties or damage.

Earlier, the channel said only that airstrikes had struck Hodeidah province. The Houthi-affiliated September 26 news website, citing unidentified local sources, also reported multiple airstrikes and blamed Saudi Arabia.

Saudi authorities had not commented on the reported strikes at the time of publication, and Anadolu could not independently verify either the attacks or who carried them out.

The reported strikes come as tensions between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis have escalated after the group threatened to ban Saudi-linked shipping in the Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandab Strait.

On July 20, the Arab coalition's Joint Forces Command said it would take measures to protect commercial vessels and respond to threats in the Bab al-Mandab Strait, accusing the Houthis of escalating tensions against Saudi Arabia and Yemen's internationally recognized government.