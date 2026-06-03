Brussels-based rights group urges India to arrest Israeli reservist for alleged Gaza war crimes; no immediate comment from New Delhi

Hind Rajab Foundation seeks arrest of Israeli soldier in India Brussels-based rights group urges India to arrest Israeli reservist for alleged Gaza war crimes; no immediate comment from New Delhi

A Belgium-based rights group has urged India to immediately arrest Israeli reservist Eitan Gilboa, who it alleges participated in and celebrated the destruction of civilian infrastructure in the Gaza Strip, according to a statement Tuesday.

The Hind Rajab Foundation (HRF) said it filed a formal complaint with Indian law enforcement and immigration agencies and demanded the arrest of Gilboa.

There was no immediate comment from the Indian government about the demand.

The Brussels-based rights group said Gilboa, currently reportedly vacationing in Himachal Pradesh’s Old Manali and Gondla villages, served in the Israeli army’s 271st Combat Engineering Battalion, and was involved in the demolition of residential buildings in Gaza during military operations in 2024.

The complaint alleges Gilboa documented and shared footage of building demolitions in Khan Younis and Rafah, describing them as acts of retaliation, and later posted material on social media platforms.

It also claims he participated in multiple incidents involving the destruction of civilian infrastructure and said the acts constitute war crimes under the Geneva Conventions Act, 1960.

HRF has urged India’s Ministry of Home Affairs, police and immigration authorities to detain and prosecute Gilboa, arguing that India is obligated under international law to act on alleged grave breaches of the Geneva Conventions.

Israel's two-year genocidal war on Gaza since October 2023 has killed nearly 73,000 Palestinians and injured more than 173,000, most of them women and children, according to Palestinian figures.

Despite a ceasefire that took effect Oct. 10, 2025, the Israeli army has killed 932 Palestinians and injured 2,859 in almost daily attacks, according to the Gaza Media Office.