'No one suspected of war crimes should be able to find safe haven from accountability in Europe,' says HRF

Hind Rajab Foundation files criminal complaint against Israeli soldier in Greece for war crimes, genocide 'No one suspected of war crimes should be able to find safe haven from accountability in Europe,' says HRF

The Hind Rajab Foundation (HRF) filed a criminal complaint Tuesday in Greece against Israeli soldier Oran Rubin for war crimes and genocide.

HRF noted in a statement that documented evidence placed Rubin at two sites of large-scale destruction in the Gaza Strip, while stressing that the Israeli soldier is in Athens.

The foundation noted that Israeli forces took control of Palestine Square in December 2023 and "systematically destroyed the civilian district surrounding the square, first with tanks, bulldozers, and fire, and later through the controlled demolition of buildings that remained standing."

It noted that Rubin posted photographs of himself posing atop the ruins of Palestine Square during that period.

Photographs also show Rubin in front of and inside the Al-Taqwa Mosque after Israeli forces took control of the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood in Gaza City.

The complaint alleged that Rubin's conduct may constitute several war crimes, including intentionally attacking religious buildings and civilian objects, militarily unjustified and unlawful extensive destruction of property, and attacking undefended towns, dwellings and buildings which are not military objectives.

"The complaint further alleges that, when considered within the broader systematic destruction of civilian life and infrastructure in Gaza, the acts documented in this case also constitute genocide," the statement added.

HRF urged Greek authorities to open an investigation without delay, question the suspect and take measures such as arrest and referral for prosecution to prevent him from leaving Greek territory.

"No one suspected of war crimes should be able to find safe haven from accountability in Europe," it said.

Israel launched a genocide on Gaza on Oct.8, 2023. The onslaught continued for two years, causing widespread destruction, while Israeli violations have continued despite a ceasefire that has been in effect since Oct. 10, 2025.

US President Donald Trump demanded Israel halt its strikes on the Gaza Strip on Aug. 17.

Since the ceasefire took effect, Israel has killed 1,326 Palestinians and wounded 4,398 others, while rescue teams have recovered hundreds of bodies from under the rubble.

As of Tuesday, the number of Palestinians killed by Israel in Gaza since October 2023 had reached around 73,462, with 174,509 others wounded, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.