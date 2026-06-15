Group says agreement includes ceasefire on Lebanese front, calls for full Israeli withdrawal and return of prisoners

Hezbollah welcomes Iran-US agreement, calls for complete Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon Group says agreement includes ceasefire on Lebanese front, calls for full Israeli withdrawal and return of prisoners

Hezbollah on Monday welcomed a framework agreement between Iran and the US aimed at ending their military conflict, reiterating its right to “defend” Lebanon until a complete Israeli withdrawal from Lebanese territory.

In its first reaction to the deal, the Lebanese group congratulated Iran on reaching a memorandum of understanding with the United States that resulted in a comprehensive ceasefire across all fronts, including Lebanon.

“This great achievement is the result of the legendary steadfastness, exceptional resilience and immense sacrifices made by the Iranian people and their leadership,” Hezbollah said in a statement.

The group said the agreement reflected Iran’s commitment to “preserving its dignity, sovereignty and independence” despite months of conflict and pressure.

Hezbollah said the understanding should pave the way for the liberation of Lebanese territory, the return of prisoners and the reconstruction of areas damaged during the conflict with Israel.

“Israel must understand that there is no return to the situation that existed before March 2,” the statement said.

The group added that it would not accept “any violation of Lebanon’s sovereignty” and would remain committed to defending the country until “full withdrawal is achieved and prisoners are returned.”

Hezbollah also said the end of the war must include Israel’s complete withdrawal from the occupied areas in southern Lebanon.

Lebanon’s sovereignty

The Lebanese group praised countries that contributed to mediation efforts and helped remove obstacles to reaching the Iran-US agreement.

It urged Lebanese authorities and political forces to take advantage of what it described as a favorable regional and international environment “to strengthen Lebanon’s sovereignty and achieve national objectives through internal unity.”

Hezbollah also called for a unified national position “to safeguard Lebanon’s interests and confront Israeli threats.”

On Sunday, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced that the United States and Iran had reached a peace agreement ending military operations on multiple fronts, including Lebanon.

Sharif, whose country mediated the talks, said a signing ceremony for the agreement is scheduled to take place in Switzerland on June 19.

US President Donald Trump later confirmed on his Truth Social platform that an agreement with Iran had been finalized.

Since April, Lebanon and Israel have held direct talks under US auspices in Washington, including four rounds of negotiations and a security meeting involving military officers from both sides, although Hezbollah has rejected recognition of those talks.

The Israeli army has launched a deadly bombing campaign on Lebanon since a Hezbollah cross-border attack on March 2, killing nearly 3,800 people, injuring 11,700 and displacing more than 1.5 million, according to Lebanese officials.

Israel continues to occupy areas in southern Lebanon, some dating back decades and others seized during the conflict that began in October 2023.