Hezbollah says it repelled Israeli force in Lebanon in 1st operation since Iran-US agreement Group says guided missiles, drones forced Israeli bulldozer, tanks to retreat in southern Lebanon

Hezbollah on Monday said that its fighters repelled an Israeli force advancing toward a town in southern Lebanon, marking the group’s first announced operation since Washington and Tehran announced a framework agreement to end their conflict.

In a statement, the group said it monitored an Israeli force consisting of a bulldozer and two Merkava tanks advancing from the Arnon-Kammasha area toward Al-Maabar on the outskirts of Kfartebnit in Nabatieh province.

The group said its fighters targeted the force with guided missiles and “Ababil” attack drones, forcing it to retreat.

Hezbollah said the operation was carried out “in defense of Lebanon and its people,” citing what it described as Israel’s violations of the fragile ceasefire that has been in place since mid-April.

The announcement marked the first operation claimed by Hezbollah on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the group welcomed the US-Iran agreement to end the war between the two countries, while reiterating its commitment to defending Lebanon until a full Israeli withdrawal and the return of prisoners are secured.

“The Israeli enemy must understand that there is no return to the situation that existed before March 2,” Hezbollah said in a statement, adding that it would not accept attacks that violate Lebanon’s sovereignty and would continue to defend the country until Israeli forces fully withdraw.

Since March 2, Israel has been conducting a military campaign in Lebanon that has left thousands dead and wounded and displaced more than 1 million people, according to official Lebanese figures.

On Sunday, the US and Iran, with Pakistani mediation, announced that they had reached a memorandum of understanding aimed at ending the conflict that began after US and Israeli attacks on Iran on Feb. 28. The deal is expected to be signed in Switzerland on Friday.

The agreement is likely to launch a 60-day period of technical negotiations between Washington and Tehran on implementing its provisions.