Group says it carried out 22 attacks against Israeli troops, vehicles, military positions in last 24 hours

Hezbollah says it hit 6 Israeli tanks amid drone, missile attacks in southern Lebanon Group says it carried out 22 attacks against Israeli troops, vehicles, military positions in last 24 hours

Hezbollah said early Saturday that it had carried out 22 attacks against Israeli troops, vehicles and military positions in the previous 24 hours, including drone and missile strikes that hit six Israeli Merkava tanks across southern Lebanon.

The group said the attacks were in response to Israeli violations of a ceasefire agreement and attacks on civilians and villages in southern Lebanon.

Hezbollah said its fighters targeted five Merkava tanks in the town of Yahmar al-Shaqif in Nabatieh province using attack drones, a guided missile and other weapons, and that the tanks were seen burning after the attacks.

It said a sixth Merkava tank was targeted near the town of Dibbine in Marjayoun district, where it was also seen burning.

Hezbollah reported attacks on Israeli troops, military vehicles and positions across several areas in southern Lebanon, including Naqoura, Haddatha, Rashaf, Bayyada and Zawtar al-Sharqiya.

The group said it used attack drones against Israeli troop gatherings, military sites and technical equipment, and carried out rocket attacks on Israeli forces.

In northern Israel, Hezbollah said it launched drone attacks targeting Israeli soldiers near the settlement of Natua and at the Galilee Forest military camp.

In recent weeks, Hezbollah drones have raised growing concern in Israel, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu describing them as a “major threat” due to the difficulty in detecting them.

Israel has continued its attacks on Lebanon despite a ceasefire that took effect April 17 and was extended for 45 days beginning May 17 following indirect talks mediated by the US.

According to the Lebanese Health Ministry, Israeli attacks since March 2 have killed 3,355 victims across the country.