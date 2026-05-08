Drone and artillery attacks targeted groups of Israeli troops, Merkava tanks, Iron Dome platform and military positions in southern Lebanon

Hezbollah says it carried out 13 attacks on Israeli forces, sites in southern Lebanon Drone and artillery attacks targeted groups of Israeli troops, Merkava tanks, Iron Dome platform and military positions in southern Lebanon

Hezbollah said early Friday that it carried out 13 attacks on Israeli forces and military sites in response to intensified Israeli attacks in southern Lebanon.

In separate statements, the group said its fighters targeted Israeli troop gatherings, military vehicles, and positions in southern Lebanon using drones, artillery shells, and guided weapons.

Hezbollah said the attacks targeted a military bulldozer in the town of Deir Siryan, two Merkava tanks in the towns of al-Bayyada and Bint Jbeil, an Iron Dome platform near the Jal al-Allam site, and a command center in al-Bayyada.

The group also said it targeted three groups of Israeli soldiers and vehicles in the towns of Shamaa and Deir Siryan as well as the Alman al-Qusayr triangle area.

Hezbollah said the attacks were carried out “in defense of Lebanon and its people” and in response to Israeli ceasefire violations and attacks on villages in southern Lebanon.​​​​​​​

In recent weeks, fiber-optic drones launched by Hezbollah against Israeli troops operating in southern Lebanon have emerged as a growing challenge for Israel due to the difficulty of detecting them.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu recently described the drones as a “major threat” and urged the army to confront them.

Despite a ceasefire announced April 17 and extended until May 17, the Israeli army continues daily strikes in Lebanon and widespread demolition of homes in dozens of villages, echoing its years-long devastation of Gaza.

Since March 2, Israeli attacks on Lebanon have killed at least 2,727 people and wounded 8,438 and displaced more than 1.6 million, about one-fifth of the population, according to the latest official figures.

Israel occupies areas in southern Lebanon, including some it has held for decades and others since the 2023-2024 war, and has advanced about 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) inside the southern border during the current conflict.