Hezbollah makes 1st reaction to exchange of strikes between Iran and Israel following Israeli attacks on Beirut

Hezbollah says Iranian strikes on Israel aimed to uphold Lebanon ceasefire Hezbollah makes 1st reaction to exchange of strikes between Iran and Israel following Israeli attacks on Beirut

Lebanese group Hezbollah said Tuesday Iranian missile strikes on Israel aimed to pressure Tel Aviv to abide by the Lebanon ceasefire deal.

“The Iranian response represented a message of moral, political and field commitment toward Lebanon,” Hezbollah said in its first reaction to a day of exchanged strikes between Iran and Israel following Israeli attacks on Beirut.

It said the Iranian strikes coincided with what Hezbollah called support from Yemen’s Houthi group as part of joint efforts to “deter Israel.”

“Iran’s support confirms Tehran’s standing alongside Lebanon,” Hezbollah said.

Some official Lebanese positions toward Iran “do not serve Lebanon’s interest,” Hezbollah said.

The group called for Israeli withdrawal from Lebanese territory, return of displaced civilians and reconstruction of destroyed areas.

“These issues remain at the core of national priorities,” Hezbollah said.



*Writing by Lina Altawell in Istanbul