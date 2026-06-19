Claim comes after Israeli army says 4 soldiers, including battalion commander, killed in southern Lebanon

Hezbollah claims it killed Israeli soldiers, destroyed 3 tanks in southern Lebanon Claim comes after Israeli army says 4 soldiers, including battalion commander, killed in southern Lebanon

Tank ‘came under attack by a Hezbollah drone or another attack means, killing all four crew members, including the commander of the 52nd Battalion of the 401st Armored Brigade,’ says Israeli military investigation

Hezbollah claimed Friday that it killed and wounded several Israeli soldiers and destroyed three tanks in an ambush targeting Israeli forces in southern Lebanon.

In two statements, the group said its fighters monitored an Israeli force consisting of an armored platoon and an infantry platoon attempting to advance toward the northern side of Ali al-Taher Heights and lured it into what it described as a “kill zone.”

Hezbollah said fighters struck three Merkava tanks with guided missiles, destroying them and setting them ablaze before launching intensive rocket and artillery attacks against the force.

The group said clashes continued after the ambush but did not provide details on casualties.

In a subsequent statement, Hezbollah said another Israeli force attempted to evacuate dead and wounded soldiers under heavy smoke cover while firing dozens of illumination rounds.

The group said it targeted the force with rocket volleys and mortar shells, claiming direct hits.

Hezbollah said the operations were carried out in defense of Lebanon and its people and in response to Israeli violations of the ceasefire agreement.

Israeli public broadcaster KAN said that a preliminary military investigation found that the incident occurred during clashes in the Kfar Tebnit area in the Nabatieh district of southern Lebanon, with Israeli assessments indicating that the tank had been advancing inside the Lebanese town.

The broadcaster added that the tank “came under attack by a Hezbollah drone or another attack means, killing all four crew members, including the commander of the 52nd Battalion of the 401st Armored Brigade.”

Earlier, the Israeli army said four soldiers, including an armored battalion commander, were killed shortly after midnight when their tank was hit while operating with a combat force led by the Givati Brigade near the village of Manteef in southern Lebanon.

There was no independent confirmation of Hezbollah's claims regarding Israeli casualties or damage. Israel maintains strict restrictions on the publication of military losses and damage.

Meanwhile, Lebanon's National News Agency (NNA) said the Israeli army launched extensive airstrikes on villages and towns in southern Lebanon at dawn, killing 24 people and injuring others.

Despite a US-Iran agreement reported to include provisions aimed at ending hostilities in Lebanon, Israeli attacks continued after midnight, according to NNA.

The agency said the strikes hit residential homes in Al-Sharqiyah, Harouf and Kfar Sir in the Nabatieh district, causing casualties and leaving several people missing.

Israel's military offensive in Lebanon has killed 3,980 people, injured 12,001 others and displaced more than 1 million residents since March 2, according to Lebanese authorities.

During the latest military campaign, Israeli forces advanced more than 10 kilometers (6 miles) into Lebanese territory.

*Writing by Lina Altawell and Rania Abushamala in Istanbul