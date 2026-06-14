Group says attacks ‘in response to Israeli ceasefire violations and attacks on southern villages'

Hezbollah claims 21 attacks against Israeli forces, military vehicles in southern Lebanon Group says attacks ‘in response to Israeli ceasefire violations and attacks on southern villages'

Lebanese group Hezbollah said Sunday that it had carried out 21 attacks against Israeli military sites and troop gatherings in southern Lebanon amid an ongoing exchange attacks between the group and Israel despite a fragile ceasefire.

In a series of statements, the group said its fighters targeted three Hermes 450 drones with surface-to-air missiles in the Iqlim al-Tuffah region and Sidon, forcing them to retreat.

Hezbollah said it carried out 10 drone and missile attacks on 12 gatherings of Israeli soldiers and vehicles in the towns of Qantara, Majdal Zoun, Yahmar, Houla, Bint Jbeil, Rashaf, and Taybeh.

Three Israeli military vehicles, and a Merkava tank were also targeted in the town of Yahmar, an armored personnel carrier in Majdal Zoun, and an engineering robot in the town of Yahmar, it added.

Hezbollah said it also targeted with drones and missiles three newly established artillery emplacements in the Sarda farms and the town of Adaysseh.

The group said the attacks were carried out "in defense of Lebanon and its people, and in response to Israel's violations of the ceasefire and its attacks on villages in southern Lebanon."

At least seven people were killed and dozens injured in Israeli airstrikes in Beirut and southern Lebanon on Sunday despite an ongoing ceasefire.

The Israeli army has continued a bombing campaign on Lebanon since a Hezbollah cross-border attack on March 2, occupying several towns in the country’s south.

The attacks have killed nearly 3,800 people, wounded more than 11,700 and displaced over 1.5 million since then, according to Lebanese officials.