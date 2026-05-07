Palestinian group says renewed Israeli strikes amount to further violations of ceasefire agreement signed in Sharm el-Sheikh

Hamas urges US to stop Israeli attacks on Gaza following deadly strikes Palestinian group says renewed Israeli strikes amount to further violations of ceasefire agreement signed in Sharm el-Sheikh

Hamas on Wednesday accused Israel of escalating attacks in Gaza in violation of the ceasefire agreement and called on the United States and mediating countries to intervene to stop the offensive.

In a statement, Hamas said Israeli strikes on the Daraj and Zeitoun neighborhoods of Gaza City and the al-Mawasi area west of Khan Younis, which killed and wounded dozens of Palestinians, represented “a further violation” of the ceasefire agreement signed in Sharm el-Sheikh and an extension of an ongoing war.

“The government of the terrorist (Israeli) occupation continues its brutal crimes against our people in the Gaza Strip under the cover of the ceasefire agreement, without facing any response capable of deterring these dangerous violations of the agreement and international humanitarian law,” the group said.

Hamas called on the US administration and countries guaranteeing the Sharm el-Sheikh agreement to “act immediately to curb the fascist occupation and compel it to stop its aggression against innocent civilians in the Gaza Strip.”

It also urged the United Nations and its institutions to take positions that would ensure protection for Palestinians and halt the “Zionist killing machine” targeting civilians.

Earlier on Wednesday, five Palestinians, including a police officer, were killed and several others injured in Israeli strikes targeting two groups of civilians and a police vehicle in northern and southern Gaza.

A woman was also wounded by Israeli gunfire near tents sheltering displaced Palestinians in Beit Lahia in northern Gaza.

The Sharm el-Sheikh ceasefire agreement was signed in October 2025 under Egyptian, US, Qatari and Turkish sponsorship and entered into force on Oct. 10.

Israel has continued to violate the agreement, resulting in the deaths of 837 Palestinians and injuries to 2,381 others, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.

The ceasefire followed two years of Israeli war that began on Oct. 8, 2023, killing more than 72,000 Palestinians, wounding over 172,000 others and devastating about 90% of Gaza’s civilian infrastructure.



*Writing by Mohammad Sio in Istanbul