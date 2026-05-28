Hamas says Israel seeks return to ‘genocide war’ pace in Gaza after 20 killed in 48 hours Palestinian group says Israeli strikes on residential neighborhoods violate Sharm el-Sheikh ceasefire agreement

The Palestinian group Hamas said Thursday that Israel’s escalation of attacks on civilians in the Gaza Strip and the killing of more than 20 Palestinians over the past 48 hours indicate that Tel Aviv is seeking to return to the “pace of the genocide war” that continued for two years.

In a statement, Hamas said Israeli airstrikes targeting a residential apartment in central Gaza City overnight, which killed 10 Palestinians, including two children and two women, and wounded dozens more, constituted a “new crime” and a “renewed and blatant violation” of the ceasefire agreement signed in Sharm el-Sheikh.

The Sharm el-Sheikh ceasefire agreement was signed in October 2025 under Egyptian, US, Qatari, and Turkish mediation, and entered into force later that month.

The agreement followed two years of war in Gaza that began on Oct. 8, 2023, during which more than 72,000 Palestinians were killed and over 172,000 injured, according to Palestinian figures, alongside widespread destruction affecting around 90% of civilian infrastructure.

Hamas said Israel’s intensified attacks on civilians across Gaza and the killing of more than 20 Palestinians in strikes targeting residential neighborhoods over the past two days showed its intention to resume large-scale military operations.

The Palestinian group also accused Israel of disregarding the efforts of mediating countries and violating guarantees and commitments made under the ceasefire agreement.

*Writing by Sahin Demir in Istanbul