Hamas says awaiting ‘clear, official response’ from Board of Peace on implementation of Gaza ceasefire’s 2nd phase Group says Palestinian factions remain committed to understandings reached on implementing 2nd phase of Gaza ceasefire deal

Palestinian group Hamas said Monday it is awaiting “a clear and official response” from the Board of Peace’s envoy Nickolay Mladenov and mediators regarding understandings reached on implementing the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement.

“Hamas and the Palestinian factions remain committed to what was agreed regarding the implementation of the second phase of the ceasefire agreement, including the obligations of all parties,” a senior Hamas source said in a statement on the group’s Telegram channel.

On Friday, the Board of Peace and US President Donald Trump announced an agreement to implement the next phase of the Gaza ceasefire, with the board saying Hamas had accepted a detailed roadmap. Israel has not officially commented on the proposal.

The daily Israel Hayom, however, said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told Mladenov that Israel “will not withdraw from positions it controls in Gaza and will not cease fire,” claiming Hamas continues to rebuild its military capabilities in the enclave.

Israel has killed more than 73,000 people and injured over 174,000 others in a brutal war in Gaza since October 2023.

​​​​​​​Despite the ceasefire agreement in effect since Oct. 10, 2025, Israel has continued its attacks across the enclave, killing 1,250 Palestinians and injuring 4,110 others, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.