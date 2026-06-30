Discussions will focus on Israeli ceasefire violations, aid entry, reconstruction needs and agreement's second phase, group says

Hamas delegation in Cairo to meet Egyptian officials, mediators on implementation of Gaza deal Discussions will focus on Israeli ceasefire violations, aid entry, reconstruction needs and agreement's second phase, group says

A delegation of Hamas is set to have talks in Cairo with Egyptian officials and mediators on implementing the Gaza ceasefire agreement, the group said on Tuesday.

“The delegation’s agenda prioritizes stopping escalating Israeli violations in the Gaza Strip and the daily killing and assassination crimes,” said Taher al-Nunu, political adviser to the head of Hamas.

“Hamas would also seek guarantees that Israel allows the entry of Gaza’s full needs, including materials required to repair hospitals, bakeries and infrastructure, and implements the remaining terms of the Sharm el-Sheikh agreement,” he added.

The Cairo talks would continue discussions on a roadmap prepared by Nikolay Mladenov, the Board of Peace high representative for Gaza, in cooperation with mediators for the second phase of the agreement, he said.

“The roadmap includes the entry of an administrative committee and international protection forces, leading to a full Israeli withdrawal from all areas of the Gaza Strip,” Al-Nunu said.

“We are serious about reaching an agreement that ends the suffering of our people, stops the crimes of the occupation, and achieves progress in restoring the political rights of our people, foremost among them freedom and the establishment of an independent state of Palestine.”

According to the Health Ministry, the death toll from Israeli violations of the ceasefire since it took effect in October 2025 has risen to 1,053, with 3,406 others injured. Israel also has continued to block the entry of the agreed quantities of aid into the enclave.