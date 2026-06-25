Meeting expected to bring together foreign ministers of six GCC states alongside senior US officials

Gulf Cooperation Council, US to hold joint ministerial meeting in Bahrain Meeting expected to bring together foreign ministers of six GCC states alongside senior US officials

A joint ministerial meeting between the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and the US will be held Thursday in Bahrain.

The council said in a statement posted on US social media company X that the meeting would take place in Bahrain, without disclosing further details on the agenda.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who arrived in Bahrain late Wednesday during the final leg of his Gulf tour from June 23 to 25, is scheduled to meet representatives of the GCC to discuss shared regional priorities and cooperation on key issues affecting Gulf states.

The US State Department said Rubio's trip would focus on the memorandum of understanding with Iran, efforts to secure full and safe transit through the Strait of Hormuz, and regional peace and stability.

The gathering is expected to bring together foreign ministers of the six GCC member states — Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman and Bahrain — alongside senior US officials.

The GCC and Washington regularly hold consultations on regional security, political coordination and economic cooperation amid ongoing developments in the Middle East.