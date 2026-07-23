Toshimitsu Motegi co-chairs ministerial meeting of Conference on Cooperation among East Asian Countries for Palestinian Development

Global support for Palestine will continue to grow, Top Japanese diplomat tells Manila conference Toshimitsu Motegi co-chairs ministerial meeting of Conference on Cooperation among East Asian Countries for Palestinian Development

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi expressed “strong” hope that international support for Palestine would continue to grow, saying “the viability of Palestine is essential to realize a two-state solution,” state media reported Thursday.

Motegi made the remarks while co-chairing the ministerial meeting of the Conference on Cooperation among East Asian Countries for Palestinian Development (CEAPAD), held in Manila, the Philippines, on Wednesday, state broadcaster NHK reported.

The CEAPAD framework was launched under Japan’s leadership in 2013 to discuss support for Palestine.

Representatives from the Palestinian Authority and East Asian nations participated in the meeting.

Stressing the significance of CEAPAD, Motegi said the framework can contribute to Palestinian state-building efforts through medium- to long-term human resource development.

He cited talent development in areas including healthcare, education, agriculture and tourism.

Motegi also highlighted the importance of trilateral cooperation, in which partner countries collaborate to support Palestine by drawing on their respective strengths.