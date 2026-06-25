GCC says future regional arrangements must safeguard Gulf states' security interests Gulf ministers meet Rubio in Manama, welcome diplomatic efforts on Iran, maritime security

The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) said Thursday that any future regional understandings or arrangements must incorporate the security requirements of Gulf states and safeguard their interests.

Foreign ministers of the Gulf nations discussed regional developments, efforts to strengthen security and stability, and ongoing mediation and de-escalation initiatives with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio at a meeting in Bahrain's capital Manama.

The meeting emphasized that any future understandings or arrangements must take into account the requirements of GCC countries in a way that preserves their interests and guarantees their security and stability, GCC Secretary-General Jassim Mohammed Al Budaiwi said in a statement.

Such arrangements should be based on the principles of international law, respect for state sovereignty, good neighborliness and non-interference in the internal affairs of states, contributing to regional peace and stability, he added.

According to the statement, GCC countries also welcomed diplomatic efforts aimed at reducing tensions; strengthening regional security and stability; ensuring security of maritime routes, including the Strait of Hormuz; safeguarding freedom of navigation; and upholding international law.

The ministers from the six GCC member states - Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman and Bahrain - also reviewed a number of regional issues and their implications for the security of GCC countries and the wider region, as well as ongoing diplomatic efforts to address them.

The meeting comes one week after the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding between the US and Iran entered into force on June 18 following Pakistani and Qatari mediation.

The memorandum provides a framework for negotiations on ending the conflict between Washington and Tehran and addresses issues including sanctions relief, Iran's nuclear program, maritime security and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

Since the US and Israel launched airstrikes on Iran in late February, the region has remained tense, leading to Iranian retaliation against Israel and other regional countries hosting US assets.