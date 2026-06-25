GCC says future regional arrangements must safeguard Gulf states’ security interests Gulf ministers meet Rubio in Manama, welcome diplomatic efforts on Iran, maritime security

The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) said Thursday that any future regional understandings or arrangements must incorporate the security requirements of Gulf states and safeguard their interests.

Foreign ministers of the Gulf nations discussed regional developments, efforts to strengthen security and stability, and ongoing mediation and de-escalation initiatives with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio at a meeting in Bahrain’s capital Manama.

The meeting emphasized that any future understandings or arrangements must take into account the requirements of GCC countries in a way that preserves their interests and guarantees their security and stability, GCC Secretary-General Jassim Mohammed Al Budaiwi said in a statement.

Such arrangements should be based on the principles of international law, respect for state sovereignty, good neighborliness and non-interference in the internal affairs of states, contributing to regional peace and stability, he added.

According to the statement, GCC countries also welcomed diplomatic efforts aimed at reducing tensions, strengthening regional security and stability, ensuring the security of maritime routes including the Strait of Hormuz, safeguarding freedom of navigation, and upholding international law.

Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said the meeting reviewed a number of regional files of common concern and stressed the importance of enhancing security and stability in the region.

In a post on the US social media company X , Al Thani said the talks also underscored the need for greater coordination and cooperation to confront shared challenges and support diplomatic solutions.

The ministers from the six GCC member states - Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman and Bahrain - also reviewed regional developments and their implications for Gulf security.

The meeting comes one week after the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding between the US and Iran entered into force on June 18 following mediation by Pakistan and Qatar.

The memorandum provides a framework for negotiations on ending tensions between Washington and Tehran and covers issues including sanctions relief, Iran’s nuclear program, maritime security and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

Since the US and Israel launched airstrikes on Iran in late February, the region has remained tense, with Tehran retaliating against Israel and regional countries hosting US assets.