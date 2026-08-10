Gaza girl dies of wounds from Israeli fire amid ongoing ceasefire violations Israeli artillery shelling, gunfire reported in Khan Younis as warships hit Gaza City coast

A Palestinian girl died Monday of wounds from Israeli gunfire in Gaza, as artillery shelling and attacks continued in several areas of the enclave despite a ceasefire in effect since last October.

Saba Naim Abdullah al-Hashash, 13, breathed her last from injuries she sustained two days earlier after being shot in the head by army forces in the Al-Iqlimi area of Al-Mawasi, south of Khan Younis in southern Gaza, a medical source told Anadolu.

Israeli artillery heavily shelled an area near Al-Tina Street, south of Khan Younis, eyewitnesses said.

Israeli tanks also opened heavy fire toward the Qizan Rashwan area, south of the city.

In Gaza City, Israeli warships fired toward the city’s coast, with no immediate reports of casualties.

The Israeli army continues to target Palestinians in several areas of the Gaza Strip despite the Oct. 10, 2025 ceasefire, killing at least 1,258 Palestinians and injuring 4,139 others, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.​​​​​​​

​​​​​​​Israel has killed more than 73,000 Palestinians and injured over 174,000 in a genocidal war since October 2023. The war has also caused widespread destruction, affecting 90% of the enclave’s infrastructure.