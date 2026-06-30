Health Ministry says 26 more wounded over the past 24 hours

Gaza death toll rises to over 73,000 as Israeli attacks kill 8 more Palestinians in past 24 hours Health Ministry says 26 more wounded over the past 24 hours

Another eight Palestinians were killed and 26 others wounded over the past 24 hours in the Gaza Strip, raising the death toll from Israel's genocide in the blockaded enclave since October 2023 to 73,066, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

In its daily statistical report, the ministry said Gaza hospitals received eight bodies and 26 injured in the past 24 hours.

The ministry did not specify the circumstances surrounding the casualties, as the Israeli army continued to violate the October 2025 ceasefire through shelling and gunfire across different parts of the territory.

A number of victims remain trapped under the rubble and on the roads, with ambulance and civil defense crews still unable to reach them, the ministry added.

According to the ministry, the death toll from Israeli violations of the truce has risen to 1,053, while 3,406 others have been injured.

The ministry said the overall toll from Israel's genocide has reached 73,066 killed and 173,514 wounded.

Besides the casualties, the campaign caused widespread destruction, damaging about 90% of Gaza's civilian infrastructure, with the UN estimating reconstruction costs at around $70 billion.

*Writing by Mohammad Sio