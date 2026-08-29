Body of another Palestinian recovered, 18 people injured over past 48 hours, Health Ministry says

Gaza death toll from Israel’s genocidal war nears 73,500 as 9 more Palestinians killed Body of another Palestinian recovered, 18 people injured over past 48 hours, Health Ministry says

The death toll from Israel’s genocidal war on the Gaza Strip has risen to 73,449 after nine Palestinians were killed over the past 48 hours, Gaza’s Health Ministry said Saturday.

In its daily statistical report, the ministry said hospitals received nine bodies as well as the body of another Palestinian that was recovered, while 18 people were injured during the same period.

The ministry said a number of victims remain under the rubble and on roads, with ambulance and civil defense crews unable to reach them.

It did not provide details on the circumstances in which the Palestinians were killed or injured, while the Israeli army continues violations of the ceasefire agreement that has been in effect since Oct. 10, 2025.

The ministry said the toll from Israeli violations since the ceasefire took effect has risen to 1,313 killed and 4,361 injured.

The overall toll from Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza since Oct. 8, 2023, has reached 73,449 killed and 174,472 injured, the ministry added.

​​​​​​​Along with the casualties, most of them women and children, Israel has destroyed around 90% of the Gaza Strip’s civilian infrastructure, while the UN has estimated reconstruction costs at approximately $70 billion.