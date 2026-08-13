Hundreds of Israeli soldiers deploy around Qusra, take control of 16 homes, order some residents to evacuate, village council chairman says

From siege to eviction: Israeli army evicts Palestinian families from homes in northern West Bank Hundreds of Israeli soldiers deploy around Qusra, take control of 16 homes, order some residents to evacuate, village council chairman says

Palestinians in the town of Qusra in the northern occupied West Bank fear losing their homes to Israeli occupiers after the Israeli army evicted families during an operation Thursday.

The evictions took place during a large-scale military operation in the Jabal Ras al-Ain area, following days of siege and cuts to water and electricity supplies.

The army said the operation targeted the dismantling of a settlement outpost established in the area, while residents said occupiers remained near their homes as Israeli forces deployed.

Qusra Village Council Chairman Abdul Azim al-Wadi told Anadolu that hundreds of Israeli soldiers and military vehicles deployed in and around the town Thursday morning before the army took control of 16 homes and ordered residents of some of them to evacuate.

He said the council had been informed through the Palestinian military liaison office, which coordinates with Israel, that the army would conduct an operation to dismantle the settlement outpost in Jabal Ras al-Ain.

“We were surprised to see hundreds of soldiers deployed around and inside Qusra,” he said.

From siege to eviction

Al-Wadi said he received calls from Palestinians in Jabal Ras al-Ain whose homes had been surrounded by groups of Israeli occupiers since Sunday.

They said Israeli officers ordered them to leave.

Among them were Qusay Abdul Moneim Abu Rida and Yusuf Abdul Salam, whom al-Wadi urged not to leave the area and to remain near their homes.

However, he said, the army pressured them to move to a house belonging to the family of Rizq Abdul Salam, while occupiers remained near the homes during the operation.

Al-Wadi expressed concern that Israeli forces might prevent homeowners from returning after withdrawing.

“We honestly doubt that the army will leave the area without telling residents they can return to their homes, allowing settlers to take control of them,” he said.

18 complaints with no action

Palestinian Abdul Salam Hassan said his family had repeatedly faced pressure from Israeli occupiers to leave their home after its water and electricity supplies were cut off.

Hassan told Anadolu that the family had filed “more than 18 complaints” with Israeli police, but no action had been taken to stop the attacks.

“The Israeli police did nothing, despite being capable of dealing with settlers just as they deal with Palestinians,” he said.

Hassan said occupiers arrived at the home’s entrance with the army Thursday, before forces evicted residents from three homes and ordered them to move into the town.

He said he asked his family members not to leave, fearing they would not be allowed to return.

“I told them not to leave because we do not trust that we will be allowed to return,” he said.

His wife, daughters and sons were inside the house, along with young men and foreign activists, he added.

Soldiers gave them about five minutes to collect food and basic necessities.

Army offers different account

In a statement, the Israeli army said its forces had deployed in Qusra “to protect residents and maintain security in the area.”

It said forces had been “instructed to allow residents of the town to remain in their homes,” contradicting accounts by the village council chairman and residents that families had been evicted.

The army also said its forces would not operate inside a Palestinian family home near the settlement structure, which it said had been ordered evacuated and dismantled.

4 days under siege

The operation came after four days in which Israeli occupiers besieged three Palestinian families in Jabal Ras al-Ain, including one family whose members hold US citizenship, according to the Palestinian Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission.

The commission said occupiers erected tents and temporary structures near the homes, blocked access roads with rocks, prevented deliveries of food, water and medicine, and cut off water and electricity supplies.

Jabal Ras al-Ain has repeatedly faced attempts to establish a settlement outpost.

Al-Wadi said occupiers had made eight such attempts.

The area lies on the outskirts of Qusra, between the towns of Talfit and Jalud, on elevated ground overlooking large swathes of surrounding land.

The events in Qusra come amid escalating occupier attacks and Israeli military operations across the occupied West Bank.

According to the Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission, July saw 2,256 attacks, including 1,458 by the Israeli army and 798 by occupiers.

From Oct. 7, 2023, through June 30, 2026, the commission recorded 12,506 occupier attacks that killed 52 Palestinians and sparked 890 fires targeting Palestinian property and farmland.

Under international law, Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, are illegal.

Palestinians say the escalating attacks, land seizures and home evictions are intended to force them from their land and impose new settlement realities.