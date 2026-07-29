Zohair Samman, owner of Stephenson Pharmacy, carries on the family legacy

From British occupation to independent Egypt: How Cairo's oldest pharmacy witnessed it all Zohair Samman, owner of Stephenson Pharmacy, carries on the family legacy

'The difference between us and other pharmacies is that we care about the client,' says Zohair, whose grandfather bought the pharmacy in 1948

Shelves, interiors were handcrafted in England and shipped to Cairo in 1915

With its dark wood and vintage glass, Stephenson Pharmacy looks more like a museum than a business. Above the door, the word "Aczakhane," the old Ottoman Turkish word for pharmacy, remains etched in Arabic script.

But it is not located in a Turkish city, rather in downtown Cairo.

Behind its wooden counters lies a 111-year-old story that spans empires and migration.

At the center of it all is Zohair Samman, the third-generation owner.

“My grandfather was Syrian,” Samman told Anadolu. “He moved to Lebanon, where my father was born, and eventually they came to Egypt.”

The family first moved to Tanta, in northern Egypt, in the 1940s before settling in the capital.

In 1948, Samman’s grandfather purchased the shop from George Stephenson, securing a future for his son, who was then a young pharmacy student.

Made in England

George Stephenson, an English pharmacist from Yorkshire who opened his first pharmacy in England in 1899, arrived in Cairo at a time when the city’s downtown was expanding rapidly, driven by commercial growth and a growing British and European presence following Britain’s occupation of Egypt in 1882.

To recreate his original pharmacy in Cairo, Stephenson used the exact dimensions of his shop in England and had the entire interior—including every shelf, drawer and decorative detail—handcrafted there before shipping it to Egypt in 1915.

“They did all the decoration there, in England,” Samman said.

That craftsmanship is still visible today. From shelves lined with antique medicine bottles to vintage advertisements reflected in old mirrors, almost nothing has changed.

Stephenson eventually left Egypt. Today, Cairo's oldest surviving pharmacy is listed in travel guides as a must-see landmark.

“No pharmacy in Cairo still retains an in-house laboratory together with its original infrastructure,” Samman said, pointing to a room beneath the shop that once served as a film development lab.

He recalled how, before dedicated studios became common, pharmacies like this also processed photographs by hand, developing images in chemical baths with careful precision.

Today, the space remains as a quiet reminder of the pharmacy’s once multifunctional role in the city’s daily life.

Dark wooden cabinets still line the walls. Small drawers, measuring tools and glass containers remain untouched. Beneath the shop floor, the original laboratory continues to exist — a rarity in modern Cairo.

In contrast to today’s pharmacies, which often resemble brightly lit supermarkets filled with plastic shelves, the pharmacy maintains a slower, warmer atmosphere.

“People sometimes stop and ask if there is a pharmacy nearby,” Samman said with a smile. “They don't realize they are standing in one.”

Carrying on the legacy

While the world outside accelerates toward efficiency and scale, Samman remains committed to a more human approach. For him, the pharmacy is not merely a place of transaction, but also one of care and connection.

“When somebody comes and asks for a medicine, even if we don't have it, we try to find it for him,” he said.

“The difference between us and other pharmacies is that we care about the client ...."

His commitment goes beyond commerce: “To be here, I preserve the place and the memory, not the job.”

And when curious visitors hesitate outside, unsure whether they are allowed in, Samman often takes the first step. “I go out and tell them, go inside — it's nicer inside.”

Though industrial medicine now dominates the global market, Samman has recently revived a long-forgotten family practice by producing traditional skincare treatments in-house using old family formulas.

Customers continue to seek remedies for conditions such as eczema, psoriasis and acne, preserving a tradition passed down through handwritten recipes and word of mouth.

The lineage continues: “My grandfather, then my father, and then me.”