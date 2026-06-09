Attacks follow halt of hostilities between Iran and Israel triggered by Israeli strikes on Lebanon

Fresh Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon kill at least 17 despite truce Attacks follow halt of hostilities between Iran and Israel triggered by Israeli strikes on Lebanon

A fresh wave of Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon killed at least 17 people and wounded many others on Tuesday in a new ceasefire violation, a day after hostilities between Israel and Iran were halted.

Those killed included a 16-year-old male who was killed in a drone attack in the town of Haboush, according to Lebanon's state-run National News Agency (NNA).

NNA said an Israeli strike on a public housing area in the city of Tyre killed at least nine people and wounded 28 others.

One person was also killed in an Israeli airstrike that targeted his farm in the town of Adshit in the Nabatieh district, the outlet said.

Israeli drones launched an attack at dawn on the Al-Marj neighborhood in the town of Kfar Rumman, killing two others.

Two Syrian nationals were also killed and three others injured in an initial toll from a series of Israeli strikes targeting the area between the towns of Ansariyeh and Adloun in the Sidon district.

In a separate attack in the Nabatieh district, the agency said an Israeli strike on the town of Kfar Remman killed two young men.

Airstrikes were also reported in the towns of Deir Qanoun, Ras al-Ain, al-Ramadiyah, and al-Abbasiyah in Tyre, but no information was yet available about injuries.

Israeli drones carried out two successive strikes within less than ten minutes near the Husseini Club in the town of Sharqiyah, injuring three people, including two members of Lebanon’s Civil Defense.

"Civil Defense teams worked to extract and provide first aid to an injured person following a drone strike on a vehicle when a second strike hit,” the agency said in a statement.

The new attacks and evacuation orders issued by the Israeli army have triggered a new wave of displacement in several areas in Tyre, NNA said.

According to the news agency, shelters have now reached full capacity due to the influx of displaced residents, with Civil Defense teams evacuating elderly residents from Tyre.

Lebanese media also reported that Israeli drones were flying at low altitude over Beirut and its suburbs.

Tuesday’s strikes came a day after Iran and Israel ended an exchange of strikes amid escalation over Israeli attacks on the Lebanese capital. Tehran has warned of a “crushing” response if Israeli attacks in Lebanon continue.

Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon have killed more than 3,660 people, injured over 11,300 others, and displaced more than 1.6 million since March 2, according to Lebanese officials.