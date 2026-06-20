2 children also among victims of latest Israeli attacks on southern Lebanon that follow reported ceasefire between Tel Aviv, Hezbollah

Fresh Israeli strikes in Lebanon kill at least 8, including Lebanese soldier despite ceasefire 2 children also among victims of latest Israeli attacks on southern Lebanon that follow reported ceasefire between Tel Aviv, Hezbollah

At least eight people, including two children and a Lebanese soldier, were killed in a new wave of Israeli strikes in Lebanon on Saturday despite a ceasefire.

Two children and their parents were killed in an Israeli strike on the town of Barish in southern Lebanon’s Tyre district, Lebanon's state-run National News Agency (NNA) reported.

In Arabsalim, a town in Lebanon's Nabatieh governorate, one person was killed and seven others remain missing under the rubble following a two-wave Israeli airstrike.

In a separate incident in Nabatieh governorate, one person was killed in an Israeli strike targeting a motorcycle at the eastern entrance to Deir al-Zahrani.

In another Israeli army strike in the same town, one person was killed, according to the NNA, which did not provide further details.

Israeli warplanes also targeted the towns of Upper Nabatieh, Nmeiriyeh, Choukin, Habboosh, Kfarjouz, Zibdin, Sajd and Mahmoudiyeh, according to the outlet.

Israeli artillery shelled areas around the center of Nabatieh city in the early morning hours.

In a statement on the US social media platform X, the Lebanese army said one of its soldiers was killed while traveling on the Kfar Rumman–Nabatieh road.

It added that “the brutal Israeli attacks on Lebanon continue,” noting that the latest escalation has spread across wide areas in the south and extended to the Beqaa, resulting in more casualties and wounded as well as extensive property damage.

Israel's military offensive in Lebanon has killed over 3,980 people, injured more than 12,000 others, and displaced over 1 million residents since March 2, according to Lebanese authorities.

The latest attacks come after Israel’s Channel 12 on Friday quoted an unnamed official confirming reports that a ceasefire agreement with Hezbollah had begun at 4 pm local time (1300GMT).

A senior US official also confirmed the ceasefire in a statement to Anadolu, while Lebanese group Hezbollah has not yet commented.