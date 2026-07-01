Former Israeli prime minister says Netanyahu 'incapable of governing' as far-right ministers 'control' him Naftali Bennett says far-right ministers Itamar Ben-Gvir, Bezalel Smotrich 'control' Netanyahu, prolonged wars hurting Israel

Former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said Tuesday that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is "incapable of governing his own government" because far-right ministers Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich, and ultra-Orthodox groups have taken control of him.

"He is incapable of governing his own government, because Ben-Gvir and Smotrich and Haredim, they all control him," Bennett said in an interview with broadcaster Mario Nawfal.

"I would not entertain in my government any idiots that talk about-- just really stupid statements that people like Ben-Gvir and Smotrich say. I would not have allowed Ben-Gvir into my government to begin with. But if someone in my government said something like that, I would call them to order. Netanyahu can no longer do that because he depends upon them," he said.

Bennett acknowledged that Israel's international standing has deteriorated badly, stemming not from biased media or external propaganda, but from the government's conduct -- ministers inflicting "ongoing self-inflicted wounds" on Israel's image while the country conducted "zero public diplomacy."

The former prime minister argued that prolonged Israeli wars in the Gaza Strip, Lebanon and the Iran front were contrary to Israel's military doctrine and were draining the country. "It's not Israel's doctrine," he said.

"If we have to pursue war, do it quickly, intensively, win and move on to stabilize the region. When you drag it on for such a long time, it exhausts our economy, exhausts our reservists,” he added.