Ben-Gvir entered compound accompanied by police guards, several Israeli occupiers, official tells Anadolu

Far-right Israeli minister storms Al-Aqsa Mosque under police protection Ben-Gvir entered compound accompanied by police guards, several Israeli occupiers, official tells Anadolu

Far-right Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied East Jerusalem on Monday under police protection, with circulating images showing him performing prayers inside.

Ben-Gvir entered the compound accompanied by police guards and several Israeli occupiers, an official from the Islamic Endowments Department in Jerusalem told Anadolu on condition of anonymity.

Images circulated on social media showed the minister performing prayers in the eastern section of the mosque.

Ben-Gvir, the leader of the far-right Jewish Power party, has stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound several times, drawing widespread Palestinian, Arab, Islamic and international condemnation.

Monday’s incursion came nearly two months before Israel’s general elections, scheduled for Oct. 27.

Al-Aqsa Mosque is the world's third-holiest site for Muslims. Jews call the area Temple Mount, claiming it was the site of two Jewish temples in ancient times.

Since 2003, Israeli police have allowed occupiers to enter the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound daily, except Fridays and Saturdays.

Palestinians seek East Jerusalem as the capital of their future state, citing international resolutions that do not recognize Israel’s occupation of the city in 1967 or its annexation in 1980.