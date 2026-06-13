Explosion heard in port city of Sirik in southern Iran: Reports State television reports explosions from Sirik port region

Explosion were reported late Friday in the area of Sirik port in southern Iran, according to Iranian state television.

It said, citing a source from Iran's Hormozgan governorate, that explosions sounds were heard after the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) fired warning shots at the Strait of Hormuz.

The semi-official Mehr news agency also reported earlier that residents reported "blast-like" sounds in parts of Qeshm Island and coastal areas of Sirik County.