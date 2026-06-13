Explosion heard in port city of Sirik in southern Iran: Reports

Tolga Akbaba
13 June 2026•Update: 13 June 2026
Explosion were reported late Friday in the area of Sirik port in southern Iran, according to Iranian state television.
It said, citing a source from Iran's Hormozgan governorate, that explosions sounds were heard after the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) fired warning shots at the Strait of Hormuz.
The semi-official Mehr news agency also reported earlier that residents reported "blast-like" sounds in parts of Qeshm Island and coastal areas of Sirik County.