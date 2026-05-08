Spokesperson says bloc urges 'restraint' in light of 'fragile ceasefire between Lebanon, Israel'

EU stresses protection of religious symbols after Israeli soldier’s alleged desecration of Virgin Mary statue in Lebanon Spokesperson says bloc urges 'restraint' in light of 'fragile ceasefire between Lebanon, Israel'

The EU on Friday stressed the importance of protecting religious symbols and ensuring freedom of religion following an Israeli soldier’s alleged desecration of a Virgin Mary statue in southern Lebanon.

“We recall the importance of preserving and protecting symbols of worship and ensuring freedom of religion,” EU foreign affairs spokesperson Anouar El Anouni said in a written statement to Anadolu.

“We continue to urge restraint in light of the fragile ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel and talks are underway to reach a sustainable agreement,” he added.

Israeli public broadcaster KAN reported that the military confirmed “the matter was under review.”

The incident comes amid a series of reported attacks and violations involving Christian religious symbols and sites in Christian-majority towns occupied by Israeli forces in southern Lebanon, drawing criticism.

Among the latest reported cases was an Israeli soldier destroying a statue of Jesus Christ in southern Lebanon, while Israeli police also prevented the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, Pierbattista Pizzaballa, from reaching the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in East Jerusalem during April holidays and imposed restrictions on Christian participation in Easter celebrations.

*Writing by Seyma Erkul Dayanc in Istanbul