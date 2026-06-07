Lebanese people paying heavy and unacceptable humanitarian and socio-economic price from continued escalation and airstrikes, says EU foreign policy chief

EU calls for 'full accountability' after another UNIFIL soldier killed in Lebanon Lebanese people paying heavy and unacceptable humanitarian and socio-economic price from continued escalation and airstrikes, says EU foreign policy chief

The EU foreign policy chief on Sunday condemned the killing of another UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) soldier earlier this week and renewed the bloc's calls for accountability.

In a statement, Kaja Kallas said the EU urges all actors to fully abide by the terms of the agreement between Israel and the Lebanese group Hezbollah and reject "any additional conditions from Hezbollah."

The statement underlined that the Lebanese people are paying a “heavy and unacceptable” humanitarian and socio-economic price from the continued escalation and airstrikes.

"The EU demands the full implementation of UNSCR (UN Security Council Resolution) 1701 calling for the respect of Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity by Israel and the disarmament of non-state armed groups, including Hezbollah."

Kallas also reaffirmed the bloc's full support to UNIFIL and its mandate, saying the EU "strongly condemns all attacks against its personnel, including the killing of another UNIFIL soldier in the attacks of 4 June, the seventh peacekeeper to have died since March, and extends its deep condolences to his family."

"The killing of peacekeepers is a violation of international law and must be met with full accountability," the statement added.