-According to Bloomberg, diplomats began preparatory work on measures on Wednesday

EU begins work to sanction Ben-Gvir over handling of Gaza flotilla activists: Report -According to Bloomberg, diplomats began preparatory work on measures on Wednesday

The EU has begun preparatory work on possible sanctions against Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir over his treatment of activists attempting to deliver aid to Gaza by sea, according to a report published Friday.

Citing people familiar with the matter, Bloomberg reported that EU officials informed member states' ambassadors on Wednesday that diplomats had started work on potential measures against Ben-Gvir, despite continuing divisions among the bloc's member countries.

The report said discussions remain at an early stage and are taking place behind closed doors. A spokesperson for the European Commission did not immediately respond to Bloomberg's request for comment.

Israel attacked the Gaza-bound Global Sumud humanitarian flotilla in international waters in mid-May. Live broadcasts from the flotilla showed Israeli naval forces intercepting the vessels.

A video later circulated by Israeli authorities showing Ben-Gvir walking among detained activists who were kneeling in tightly packed formations while zip-tied, drawing widespread global criticism.

Ben-Gvir appeared in the footage waving an Israeli flag and taunting detainees. All activists were later released following international backlash.