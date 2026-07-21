Operations had been halted following wave of attacks targeting city and its airspace

Erbil airport in Iraq resumes flights after temporary suspension Operations had been halted following wave of attacks targeting city and its airspace

Erbil International Airport in northern Iraq resumed flight operations on Tuesday evening following a temporary suspension, according to its director.

Ahmed Hoshyar told the Iraqi News Agency that inbound and outbound flights had resumed after being briefly halted.

Earlier Tuesday, the airport suspended operations due to a wave of attacks targeting Erbil and its airspace.

Iraqi media reported that three suicide drones were shot down after powerful explosions were heard in the city.