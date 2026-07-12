Statement comes after Iran attacks US bases in Gulf and Washington launches a 3rd round of strikes on Iranian military targets

'Era of one-sided deals is OVER,' Iran's top negotiator says amid Hormuz tensions Statement comes after Iran attacks US bases in Gulf and Washington launches a 3rd round of strikes on Iranian military targets

Iran's top negotiator with the US, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, said early Sunday that "the era of one-sided deals is OVER" amid escalating tensions with the US over the Strait of Hormuz.

"The era of one-sided deals is OVER. We told you: keep your word or pay the price. Reality is knocking," Ghalibaf, who is Iran's parliament speaker, wrote in a post on the US social media company X.

The post included an image of Article 5 of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding," as the June 18 framework deal is known. The article is related to the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, with the image showing the highlighted phrase: "the Islamic Republic of Iran will make arrangements."

Ghalibaf's remarks came after Iran launched missile and drone attacks targeting US military bases and facilities in several Gulf states, while the US carried out a third round of strikes targeting radar, missile, and drone sites across southern Iran.

The US attacks came after Iran opened fire on commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz and announced the closure of the strategic waterway until further notice, with one crew member missing, according to CENTCOM.